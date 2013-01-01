Cargo

Cargo

Cargo

It was supposed to be her big break. Natasha, a Russian model, is kidnapped and smuggled onto US soil by ruthless human traffickers. Passed to a notorious Egyptian transporter, the frazzled captive and her driver form an unlikely bond en route to New York City that threatens to derail the trafficker’s scheme.

It was supposed to be her big break. Natasha, a Russian model, is kidnapped and smuggled onto US soil by ruthless human traffickers. Passed to a notorious Egyptian transporter, the frazzled captive and her driver form an unlikely bond en route to New York City that threatens to derail the trafficker's scheme.