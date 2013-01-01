Cargo
It was supposed to be her big break. Natasha, a Russian model, is kidnapped and smuggled onto US soil by ruthless human traffickers. Passed to a notorious Egyptian transporter, the frazzled captive and her driver form an unlikely bond en route to New York City that threatens to derail the trafficker’s scheme.
-
